У Железного человека тоже есть сердце. Светлая сторона Джона Терри

View this post on Instagram

Great day @bgccharityday @toniterry26 A big THANKS to all the traders today for all their great work and helping me secure a few deals and raise money for so many great charities 👌🏻📞💰 Very proud to represent and be an ambassador for @makeawishuk 💙 Well done Harry who secured a few deals 💰📞 Harry is also a big @chelseafc fan who had his wish come true last week, watching a game at the bridge and meeting all the players 🙏💙