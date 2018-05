Олимпийские богини. Самые красивые девушки Олимпиады 2018 в Пхенчхане

Can't wait for my book to drop on October 4th! 4 more days of skiing down here in Chile and then off for my book tour. Gonna be fun🙌🏻📖💪🏻 #strongisthenewbeautiful @deystreet #oct4

