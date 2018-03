FIFA почтила память Льва Ивановича Яшина

#OnThisDay in 1990, Lev #Yashin, regarded by many as the greatest #goalkeeper in #football history, died aged 60. Yashin participated in four FIFA #WorldCup tournaments during his 15 years of international competition for the #SovietUnion. #RIP #BlackSpider #BlackPanther #Russia #legend

A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup) on Mar 20, 2018 at 8:05am PDT