Давид Луиз похвалил российский фильм о футболе

What a great movie showing the love of football and how it can make a difference in people’s life! Congrats bro @danilakozlovsky !! 🤙🏻⚽️ Coachfilm#danilakozlovsky#dkentertenment#trite#kinoslovo

A post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on Apr 9, 2018 at 3:40pm PDT