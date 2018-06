Удар быка. «Реал» и Зидан расстались. Кто виноват и что делать?

@Zidane 9 titles in two years and five months: 🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Champions League 🏆🏆 FIFA Club World Cup 🏆🏆 UEFA European Super Cup 🏆 La Liga 🏆 Spanish Super Cup #HalaMadrid

A post shared by #CHAMP13NS 🏆 (@realmadrid) on May 31, 2018 at 8:32am PDT