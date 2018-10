Сербский ураган. Как Александар Митрович покоряет АПЛ

View this post on Instagram

Yes we did it! I just want to say thank you to all Fulham fans,players,stuff and everyone who work in Fulham club. It was amazing 3-4 months,we created so many memories together that i will never forget and we bring this club where he belongs…⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ #FFC #COYW